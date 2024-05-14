Her Boyfriend Wants Her To Lend Him $30k To Help His Mother, But She Refuses To Be Used Like An ATM
by Matthew Gilligan
As the old saying goes, if you lend money to a friend or a family member, you’ll probably never see it again.
So I think this woman is being pretty smart!
But now it’s your turn to read her story and see if you agree with me.
Get started now!
AITA for being conflicted about lending my boyfriend a huge sum of money?
“I’m a bit conflicted about lending my boyfriend a huge sum of money.
I am 29, he’s 32. We’ve been together for six years, and we still both live with our families (it’s very common in my country).
I’m currently studying to get my masters degree, while I do some side jobs to earn a bit of money (such as tutoring, babysitting etc).
She’s doing pretty well for herself.
I have quite a lot of money set aside that comes from my grandparents inheritance (around 150k euros), which I am using to pay for university and for “extra” activities.
I always try to be careful not to spend too much, since that sort of money could be used as a downpayment for a house and the remaining could make a good savings account once I move out and start building my financial independence.
My boyfriend is a lawyer, and he earns quite well. However, his mom bought a cafe and is now behind with payments.
She has quite a lot of debts because of it, and he already had to take out a loan from the bank to help his mother out.
You know what’s coming next…
A few weeks back he was trying to convince me to buy half of his mother’s house, so that we could move there once I get my degree and so that she could pay off the remaining 60k she needs for the cafe.
I said I would consider it, but after talking to a solicitor (who told me I would have no guarantee whatsoever) I decided I was not going to do it.
Now, he asked me to lend her 30k, which she would repay with monthly payments of 300 euros.
I’m very conflicted.
She made her decision.
When I decided I wasn’t going to buy half of her house he got very angry, called me selfish, greedy and unreliable. Not even a week goes by and he asks me for more money. I initially said yes, but now I’m starting to regret it.
I feel like I’m being used like an ATM.
This whole story really rubs me the wrong way. I feel like I’ve been put in a situation where if I don’t lend the money I’m the ******* but if I do I put myself in a difficult situation, especially considering his mother’s debts, I’d have no guarantee I’d get my money back.
AITA for being conflicted about lending him/his mother 30k?”
Check out how people reacted to this story.
This Reddit user think he’s using her.
Another person shared their thoughts.
This person said she’s NTA.
Another person agreed.
And this Reddit user doesn’t think this is her responsibility.
Keep that money, girl! $150k actually isn’t that much money in this day and age.
