‘Kicked out a Hinge date within 15 minutes.’ Her Date Wrote A Hidden Message Under Her Toilet Seat To Warn Other Men
by Matthew Gilligan
Run to the hills!
Run for your life!
Do you remember those lyrics from a certain song by the heavy metal band Iron Maiden?
Well, I’m going out on a limb and assuming that the guy who did this to a woman’s toilet was thinking of that tune when he did what he did.
Here’s what happened:
A woman hosted a Hinge date at her home and she posted a video that showed her scrubbing lipstick off of the bottom of her toilet seat.
Keep in mind that most fellas out there lift up the seat when nature calls…
It’s difficult for viewers to make out everything that was written in lipstick, but it appears that her Hinge date wrote the word “Run” to warn other guys who might come over to the woman’s house.
The caption to her video also says that “She’s ******* her ex” was also written on the bottom of the toilet seat.
Yikes!
The text overlay to the woman’s video reads, “Kicked out a Hinge date within 15 minutes of meeting him because bad vibes and he asked to use the bathroom before leaving and used my lipstick to write all over the toilet seat.”
I think it’s safe to say that there was no love connection made here…
Check out her video.
@lunarayy_
he also wrote “she is effing her ex” because i tried to spare his feelings by telling him i wasn’t over my ex boyfriend 🙂
And here’s how folks responded.
One TikTok user shared what their favorite part of the video was.
Another person said this guy obviously had a bruised ego.
And one individual said no one should ever have a first date at their home.
Agreed!
Dating just ain’t what it used to be, huh?
In fact, it seems downright scary out there!