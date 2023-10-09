‘Like she freaked out and ran across the street.’ Wheelchair Bound Woman Shares The Hazardous Conditions She Faces Everyday And How A Good Samaritan Helped Her Out
by Matthew Gilligan
If you or someone you’re close to does not use a wheelchair, then chances are you don’t spend a whole lot of time considering how difficult some everyday tasks can be for those folks.
A TikTokker named Ama posted a video that highlighted the struggle that wheelchair-bound people deal with all the time.
In her video, Ama said she was stuck on a sidewalk and added, “I have not figured out how to get out of this position yet but I just want to show you one of the things that I deal with being a wheelchair user in the wild.”
She showed viewers that she couldn’t get out via either direction on the sidewalk and so she ended up being trapped.
Ama said, “On my way here, I had to bring my suitcase to a storage place. And I literally almost tipped over backward.”
She continued, “Someone ran up and just helped me bring my suitcase all the way there because of how scary it probably looked to them. Like she freaked out and ran across the street.”
Cheers to that Good Samaritan!
Let’s take a look at her video.
@goddessdrip
VD: Ama is a black person with blonde locs. They are outside and mostly showing you the sidewalk. They have on a green sweater. Lol posting when im free #wheelchairuser #ambulatory
Now check out how people reacted.
One viewer offered good advice about how she should handle this.
Another person said this is totally infuriating.
And this TikTokker said they’ll now be more aware of these issues where they live.
There are still good people out there.
Categories: THE REST
Tags: · disability, Good Deeds, good samaritan, government, handicapped, tiktok, top, video, viral, wheelchair, wheelchairs