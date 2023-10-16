‘Look! They’re taller than the curb’! Man Shows His Neighbor Installed DIY Speed Bumps On Their Street Because He Was Angry At Speeders
by Matthew Gilligan
I’ve seen quite a few things in my life, but I can’t say I’ve ever witnessed something like this before…
A man named Steve posted a video on TikTok and told viewers that his neighbor installed do-it-yourself speed bumps in the street in front of his house.
Steve said that his neighbor was tired of people speeding down their street and they decided to install four speed bumps in the middle of the road.
But Steve didn’t seem too impressed…
He showed viewers all the flaws in the design and he said that the actual bumps were taller than the curb, which is probably going to lead to some serious issues.
Steve said, “These aren’t speed bumps, they’re ******* whoop sections.”
You can tell by the video that the bumps have been scuffed up by the undercarriages of cars.
Check out the video.
@greenfoxmotox
Imagine riding through this with a broken neck in an ambulance though 😳😅 #hoaissues #badneighbors #b #hoapresidentkaren #karensgoingwild
Steve posted a follow-up video that showed the DIY speed bumps had been painted with yellow zigzags to make them easier to see.
Like that makes it any better?
@greenfoxmotox
Replying to @ChristinaCr8CreationsRI the only update so far 🤣 #hoaproblems #hoaissues
Here’s what people had to say.
I mean… I’m not mad at him.
I hope the speeders stopped!