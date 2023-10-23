October 23, 2023 at 2:38 am

‘Makes me feel like I’m being held hostage.’ Customers Debate Whether They Should Dine And Dash After Waiting 45 Minutes For Their Bill

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@daisyku_

I get it, sometimes servers at restaurants are insanely busy and it takes a few minutes to get the check because they have other folks to take care of…but 45 minutes?

That seems like a long wait to get a bill!

A woman named Lauren posted a video on TikTok that showed the loooooong wait she and a friend had to endure while waiting for their check at a restaurant.

It was a 45-minute wait, to be exact.

Source: TikTok/@daisyku_

Lauren wrote that she and her friend were considering dining and dashing because they were tired of waiting for the check to arrive.

Source: TikTok/@daisyku_

The text overlay reads, “When’s the appropriate time to dine and dash bc we’ve been waiting for the bill for 45 mins.”

Source: TikTok/@daisyku_

Check out the video.

@daisyku_

hot pot was gas tho

♬ original sound – THE OFFICE

Here’s what people had to say.

One viewer is not a fan of this at all.

Source: TikTok/@daisyku_

Another individual said this has happened to them before.

Source: TikTok/@daisyku_

And one TikTokker shared what they did when they had to deal with this.

Source: TikTok/@daisyku_

Legend has it that they’re still sitting there to this day…

Never to be seen in public again…

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter