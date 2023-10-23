‘Makes me feel like I’m being held hostage.’ Customers Debate Whether They Should Dine And Dash After Waiting 45 Minutes For Their Bill
by Matthew Gilligan
I get it, sometimes servers at restaurants are insanely busy and it takes a few minutes to get the check because they have other folks to take care of…but 45 minutes?
That seems like a long wait to get a bill!
A woman named Lauren posted a video on TikTok that showed the loooooong wait she and a friend had to endure while waiting for their check at a restaurant.
It was a 45-minute wait, to be exact.
Lauren wrote that she and her friend were considering dining and dashing because they were tired of waiting for the check to arrive.
The text overlay reads, “When’s the appropriate time to dine and dash bc we’ve been waiting for the bill for 45 mins.”
Check out the video.
Here’s what people had to say.
One viewer is not a fan of this at all.
Another individual said this has happened to them before.
And one TikTokker shared what they did when they had to deal with this.
Legend has it that they’re still sitting there to this day…
Never to be seen in public again…