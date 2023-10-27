October 27, 2023 at 1:53 am

Man Discovers A New Way To Open Soda Cans

by Laura Lynott

Source: TikTok/@hamptons.review.c

Tired of breaking your nails opening cans of soda – well check this hack out!

TikToker @hamptons.review.c shared a video that’s blown folks’ minds.

He tells his followers: “I was today years old when I found out…” And to be honest a lot of us didn’t know about this either.

He just presses the bottom of one can on top of the other and WHAM – it pulls the ring pull open.

Now I’m thirsty! Quite impressive.

And save those nails ya’ll.

Here’s the full clip:

Here’s what soda fans thought of the hack:

Two for one!

We can only hope this isn’t the case!

Tooth hurty!

Did any of you know this?

Now you do!

