Man Discovers A New Way To Open Soda Cans
by Laura Lynott
Tired of breaking your nails opening cans of soda – well check this hack out!
TikToker @hamptons.review.c shared a video that’s blown folks’ minds.
He tells his followers: “I was today years old when I found out…” And to be honest a lot of us didn’t know about this either.
He just presses the bottom of one can on top of the other and WHAM – it pulls the ring pull open.
Now I’m thirsty! Quite impressive.
And save those nails ya’ll.
Here’s the full clip:
Here’s what soda fans thought of the hack:
Two for one!
We can only hope this isn’t the case!
Tooth hurty!
Did any of you know this?
Now you do!