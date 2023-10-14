Mark Zuckerberg’s Wife Isn’t Happy About the Fighting Octagon He Built In Their Backyard
by Matthew Gilligan
Well, it looks like tech mogul Mark Zuckerberg is well on his way to pursuing a new career: professional fighter!
Okay, that might be a bit of a stretch, but it’s clear that Zuckerberg is taking mixed martial arts (MMA) training seriously…so seriously that he decided to build a fighting ring in his backyard.
But there was one person who didn’t seem overly thrilled with the addition: Zuckerberg’s wife, Priscilla Chan.
A while back, Zuckerberg shared a screenshot on his Instagram page of a conversation about the new fighting octagon he put in the backyard.
And you can tell that Chan wasn’t thrilled about the whole thing.
Zuckerberg and entrepreneur Elon Musk were rumored to be planning a fight, but now it seems that the fight is off because Zuckerberg said that Musk “isn’t serious” about actually getting in the ring.
On to the next opponent for Zuckerberg, I guess…
And, by the looks of the photo below, it looks like he’s training hard and he won’t be quitting any time soon.
Maybe we’ll see him in the ring sooner than later…
Welp, I guess all of these tech bros have to prove their a tough guy, right?
Still, I suppose it’s good that they’re working out.
But is it cringe? Oh yeah!