‘You’re telling me that for 40 years, I could’ve been doing this?’ McDonald’s Actually Sells Secret Birthday Cakes At Some Of Their Locations And This Guy Snagged One
by Laura Lynott
If you were a kid in the ’80s and ’90s, you might recall that McDonald’s birthday parties were HUGE!
And the fast food restaurant sold families cakes as part of their kids’ big day. But many folks didn’t actually realise you can STILL buy birthday cakes from select Golden Arches restaurants!
TikToker @That40yearguy never knew, like many of us, that McDonald’s sold birthday cakes for $29.
And unlike those kids of the ’80s and ’90s he’d missed out all those years!
He goes off on a mission to his local McDonald’s drive-thru and orders a birthday cake BUT the server doesn’t even know the cake is a thing!
After a minute she finds out from her boss, that INDEED McDonald’s does sell birthday cakes.
But the guy’s told no one has ever asked for the cake before and he’s delighted to have one!
He gets home and opens the box and the excitement is REAL.
He tells his followers: “You’re telling me that for 40 years, I could’ve been doing this? Ain’t no way…”
“No Ronald McDonald but it says it’s time to party,” the guy says, holding the cake to the camera.
“That’s pretty good,” he tells his followers.
We want one! Hey Ronald, hook us up!
But remember the cakes are only at select McDonald’s, so you might want to call ahead.
Here’s the full delicious video:
@that40yearguy
Others have been able to get birthday cakes that look a bit newer…
@catsandchrist
I give it a solid 6/10 for flavor and 10000000/10 for decoration.
And they’re claiming the cost is only $9…. but this person’s receipt shows $19.99… which makes a lot more sense.
Here’s the video with the evidence.
@davidten10
Either way here’s what y’all had to say about that sugary sweet video:
Some don’t feel the cake looks like it’s that tasty!
Do you want a McDonald’s cake? Well… WE DO!
Some folks are worried about how old the cakes are but no, just because they were BIG in the ’80s, doesn’t mean they’re out of date!
Time to go get one of those cakes! And soon! Who know how long they’ll be around.