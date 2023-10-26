Meta’s Lead AI Scientist Yann LeCun Thinks AI Chatbots Will Go Away. Meanwhile, Mark Zuckerberg Goes All-In.

Facebook AI guiding light and Chief AI Scientist, Yann LeCun, is throwing shade at the current chatbot craze, even if it means going against his own employer.

During a talk in Paris, LeCun voiced his skepticism about the large language models (LLMs) that power these chatbots. “A lot of people are imagining all kinds of catastrophe scenarios because of AI, and it’s because they have in mind these auto-regressive LLMs that kind of spew nonsense sometimes,” he told the Meta Innovation Press Day crowd. “They say it’s not safe. They are right. It’s not. But it’s also not the future.”

LeCun believes that today’s LLMs, including OpenAI’s GPT-3.5 and GPT-4, will eventually be outshone by more advanced algorithms. Except that Zuckerberg announced in an all-hands meeting just last week that the company formerly known as Facebook intends to infuse AI into “every single one” of its products.

Axios, which broke the news of the initiative, reported that part of the plan calls to allow posters to “use a text prompt to modify their own photos and share them in Instagram Stories” and to insert chatbots with different personalities into Facebook Messenger. Unless Facebook is developing some super-secret high tech, that sounds like they’re using LLMs.

It’s entirely possible that LeCun and Zuckerberg have something else up their sleeves when it comes to the future of AI on Meta, but it’s undeniably intriguing to witness one of the foremost names in AI expressing reservations about LLMs right after his boss champions them as the linchpin of the company’s next big move.

Are they even going to the same meetings?