‘Mix it in with your meal for maximum effect.’ A Person Shared How They Got Revenge On A Lunch Thief at Work
by Matthew Gilligan
I’ll never be able to understand it…
No matter how many times it happens, it just blows my mind that some people can be so rude that they’ll steal food from their co-workers.
But we hear about these kinds of stories all the time!
And this person decided to deal with things their own way after nothing was being done about it.
Lunch thief’s just dessert.
“Years ago I had a lunch thief.
About the 12th time complaining to HR about people stealing my lunch (mandatory reporting every 3rd or 4th instance) i was seathing. Not a thing was being done and i still had to go buy something to eat.
And that’s when fate intervened in the form of a doctor…
I was complaining to my doctor at the yearly check up and he got a smile saying “your constipated then?”
I was dumb and said “no why” he wrote me a prescription for some holy mess laxative with instructions to “mix it in with your meal for maximum effect” at which point i knew the plan.
I wish i could say they **** their pants but no they ate my sandwich with special avocado sauce.
About an hour after lunch i went to HR and reported 2 things 1 my lunch was stolen again and 2 my medication was stolen.
HR “so you got hit by the lunch thief again and your medicine was in the bag?”
And all they could do was smile about when questioned by HR.
Me “Yes i have had some digestive problems and my doctor prescribed a powerful laxative and advised me to mix it in with my mid day meal.”
HR going white “You what?”
Me smiling “I mixed in a prescription grade laxative with my food per doctor’s orders.”
But things got even worse for the lunch thief.
Well being that stealing prescribed medication is a criminal offense the police were called and found the lead man from a department over absolutely ******* his brains out.
He was furious and accused me of poisoning his food.
I asked “At which point did you get the idea that food was for you?”
Continued “furthermore now i no longer have my medication i was prescribed for my condition.”
And they all lived happily ever after!
Well, most of them did…
It was about this time he knew he messed up and shut his mouth until he got a lawyer or so i’m told (small town) one of my buddies from high school took his position i can make and eat my hoagies and i have no clue where lunch thief went after his fines and community service.”
Lunch thieves are the lowest type of thieves out there.
Well, that might be an exaggeration, but still…