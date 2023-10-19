‘My kids look at me all confused and wonder why they can’t understand it.’ Dad Switches Movies To Spanish To Trick Kids Into Thinking They’re Tired
Is the man you’re about to meet the Father Of The Year?
The results aren’t in yet, but I’d say that he’s a frontrunner.
His name is Jeremy and he posted a viral TikTok video where he shared a brilliant trick he came up with to make his kids take naps.
Jeremy explained, “Sometimes I like to turn on movies that are in Spanish, and then my kids look at me all confused.”
When his kids act confused by what’s going on, he says, “Well, I don’t know why, but you’re probably just tired, and you need to take a nap.”
Jeremy said that when his kids wake up, he puts on the English version of the same movie so they kids think they’re all rested up.
He laughs in his clip, so it’s pretty obvious that even Jeremy thinks his tactic is pure genius.
Check out what he had to say.
Here’s how people responded.
I think this man might be what is considered a GENIUS.
We can all agree on that, right?