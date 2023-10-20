New AI App For Parents Called Milo Aims To Help Parents Run Their Kids’ Lives
by Trisha Leigh
A lot has changed since the 80s and 90s, but one of the biggest differences is how dang busy kids are now. Like, all the time.
Parents are run ragged trying to keep up, so this AI app thinks it can at least help keep track of who is supposed to be where when.
OpenAI Ceo Sam Altman says he loves the idea that AI has the potential to really help families on a daily basis instead of focusing on all of the negative media that has taken over the narrative.
The app in question, called Milo, aims to relieve the burden of child management off the shoulders of parents.
Milo is supposed to let parents dump screenshots, voice memos, written notes, and a bunch of other stuff into the platform and let AI issue the necessary reminders, calendar invites, and other alerts.
CEO Avni Patel Thompson told Insider that he’s been there, like every other parent.
“I know what it feels like to be a parent that has forgotten pajama day, pizza day, that disappointment.”
She was having trouble getting the funding to make her app idea a reality until Altman stepped in.
“You never hear someone talk about the power of these models to help families. The idea that OpenAI’s models could be powering that experience is what really sold us.”
Questions remain about data privacy and the like, and the app is still in beta, but everyone involved believes this is the use for consumer AI that people have been waiting for.
Or maybe they’re just trying to make us forget about all of the bad stuff.
Categories: SCI/TECH
