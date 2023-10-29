October 29, 2023 at 4:39 am

‘Nothing was coming out but it is clearly heavy.’ Customer Finds What Looks Like Mold Inside ‘Shelf-Stable’ Coconut Water

by Laura Lynott

Source: TikTok/@joan.er5

This woman has highlighted finding something pretty weird inside of her coconut water!

@joan.er5 posted a video on TikTok telling her followers she couldn’t drink from the carton she had just opened.

Source: TikTok/@joan.er5

She told her followers: “I literally just went… to go take a drink, put my mouth on it and nothing was coming out but it is clearly heavy. Okay, so I’ve got right here, right so it’s even heavier than what it supposed to be…”

She filmed herself putting the coconut water drink on weighing scales and showed how it weighed 12 ounces on the scales instead of the advertised 11.01 ounces on the carton.

Source: TikTok/@joan.er5

She added: “I’m afraid… There’s something in it. It’s almost like mold…”

She showed the inside of the carton which certainly didn’t look like coconut water…

Source: TikTok/@joan.er5

Here’s the full clip:

@joan.er5

Vita Coco gone wrong. Watch part 2 too see what’s in side 🤮 #vitacoco #mold #vomit #grossedout #coconutwater #costco

♬ original sound – Joan

Here’s what folks thought of the drink that could not be drank:

Definitely a silver lining!

Source: TikTok/@joan.er5

This poster doesn’t think it’s right to raise the issue…

Source: TikTok/@joan.er5

And what do you know… the company responded!

Source: TikTok/@joan.er5

Yeah, this is just straight up gross. But props to VitaCoco for being responsive!

Yuck!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter