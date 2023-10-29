‘Nothing was coming out but it is clearly heavy.’ Customer Finds What Looks Like Mold Inside ‘Shelf-Stable’ Coconut Water
by Laura Lynott
This woman has highlighted finding something pretty weird inside of her coconut water!
@joan.er5 posted a video on TikTok telling her followers she couldn’t drink from the carton she had just opened.
She told her followers: “I literally just went… to go take a drink, put my mouth on it and nothing was coming out but it is clearly heavy. Okay, so I’ve got right here, right so it’s even heavier than what it supposed to be…”
She filmed herself putting the coconut water drink on weighing scales and showed how it weighed 12 ounces on the scales instead of the advertised 11.01 ounces on the carton.
She added: “I’m afraid… There’s something in it. It’s almost like mold…”
She showed the inside of the carton which certainly didn’t look like coconut water…
Here’s what folks thought of the drink that could not be drank:
Yuck!