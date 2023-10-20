‘Rarely get properly cleaned and disinfected deep inside.’ A House Cleaner Talked About The Things She’d Never Do In Her Home
by Matthew Gilligan
Who better to take home design advice from than a person who cleans houses for a living?
A woman who cleans houses in New Zealand posted a TikTok video and she talked to viewers about five different things in homes that she thinks are hard to clean and therefore she’d advise against having them in your home.
The first item she highlighted were “pocket-like kitchen handles.”
She said these, “rarely get properly cleaned and disinfected deep inside. It is also a mission to do it.”
The woman then talked about round shower cabins and said they’re hard to clean and should only be installed as “a last resort.”
Next up was “black-glassed coffee table and furniture” which she claims are just too dusty.
She also cautioned against having a kitchen rug because, although they look good, they get too dirty from cooking.
And the final thing on her list was “ceiling-high wardrobe mirrors.”
She said these items are hard to clean because of how big they are AND they attract fingerprints.
Take a look at her video.
@leaderscleaning
Part 3. Do you agree? #foryou #viral #cleaningbusiness #cleaningtips #cleaningtiktok #cleaninghaks #renovationtips #advice #cleaning #fy #tips
Here’s how folks responded.
This person was not a fan of those drawer handles.
Another individual isn’t a fan of their black bathroom counter.
And this TikTokker said they have everything that was talked about in the video.
Hey, keep in mind that this is just ONE person’s opinion.
But still…she might have some valid points…