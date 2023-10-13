‘Rule number one, don’t open the door.’ Woman Shares A Helpful PSA On How To Handle Oven Fires
by Laura Lynott
It has got to be one of the scariest things that could happen in your kitchen!
But this TikToker has the answer if you have an oven fire.
@domesticblisters said: “Rule number one, don’t open the door,” when there’s a fire in your oven!
“Don’t open the oven. Don’t open it,” she added.
“The worst thing we could do is open up the door and let a big gust of oxygen in,” the TikToker said.
“So, now we’ll see if it goes out on its own and keep the door shut.” She eats her steak while waiting it out.
But a while later and it’s all coming good!
“It’s out,” she told her followers and the fire is gone!
“The first time I set my kitchen on fire it was actually a stove fire and I freaked out a little,” she admitted.
But she said it’s always helpful to have a fire extinguisher on hand, and, “You should probably learn how to use one of these before this happens.”
She explained the last time the fire department had to put the blaze out. And clearly she’s learned a lesson since and is passing life-saving tips on to us!
Watch the full life-saving clip here:
