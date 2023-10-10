‘She feels threatened and I’m too aggressive towards her.’ Woman Said A Co-Worker Reported Her To Management Because She Didn’t Want To Be Friends Outside Of Work
Some people like making friends at their places of employment and some simply don’t.
A woman named Samantha posted a video and talked about what happened when they enforced their “no friends in the office” rule against a co-worker.
Samantha said that she actually ended up quitting her job because a co-worker ended up getting pretty weird with her.
She said she ran into the co-worker on the elevator and that the woman said she thought her and Samantha should get dinner because she thought they could be friends outside of work.
The woman also told Samantha that she thought the two of them got off to a rocky start and she thought dinner would take care of their issues.
Samantha was upfront with her co-worker and told her that she doesn’t socialize with fellow employees outside the workplace.
She ran into her boss the next day who told her that the co-worker she rejected was “crying hysterically” in his office because of what Samantha told her.
The woman also said that Samantha was aggressive.
Samantha’s boss asked her to “entertain” the idea of going to dinner with her co-worker but Samantha refused.
Samantha decided it was time to leave the job so she gave her boss a resignation letter.
She said, “Listen, let me say this: For all of y’all out there who go to work thinking your co-workers have to be your friends, they don’t. For all of you out there who go to work thinking your co-workers have to share their personal business with you, they don’t. Listen. Do better.”
I totally feel for this woman. I really do. It had to be difficult to deal with, and that woman seems like she has mental problems.
It’s tough to leave work at work, but that’s always the best policy. And never mix work with pleasure. That’s a sure recipe for disaster.