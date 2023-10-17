October 17, 2023 at 3:21 pm

‘Should we renew the lease?’ A Woman Who Just Had Her Rent Raised To $4,000 A Month Found Her Building’s Laundry Room Flooded

What would you expect if you paid a whopping $4,000 each month in rent?

I’d want all the bells and whistles AND I’d expect the building to be in tip-top shape at all times.

Also, I’d expect to have MY OWN washer and dryer in my apartment, for the record.

But it sounds like a woman named Megan who posted a viral video on TikTok is getting the short end of the stick in her “luxury” apartment building.

Megan said that she originally signed a lease to pay $2,300 for her apartment but the landlord recently raised the rent to $4,000.

And she recently got a surprise when she went to the building’s basement to do laundry.

Megan said, “Just came to do some laundry this morning.”

And then…“What’s this? A flood!”

Yes, the basement was full of water!

To be clear, Megan lives in New York and the region was hit by flash floods at the time of this video, but it’s still pretty surprising that a high-end building would be dealing with this.

Her text overlay reads, “Should we renew the lease?”

Let’s take a look at the video.

Here’s what people had to say.

One person was blown away by how much she pays in rent.

Another individual said she should try to negotiate her rent.

And this is doing just fine in their small town.

I really don’t think people thought they’d be living like this in this day and age.

NYC is just too expensive.

