‘Six guys can easily move around a small hatchback.’ This Person Got Revenge On A Neighbor Who Kept Blocking Their Car In

by Matthew Gilligan
I believe there is a special place in HELL reserved for folks who have no consideration for others when it comes to their parking habits.
And it sounds like the person who wrote this story on Reddit’s “Pro Revenge” page did what they had to do to a neighbor who just had no regard for others.
The person said they live in an apartment building with only two parking spots per apartment.
Repeatedly block in my car in private parking? Good luck finding and getting your car out.
“I live in an apartment building which has end to end parking for two spaces per apartment, and access to the parking levels (1-5) are done via a locked automatic roller door which people can only get through if they have a remote for it (or sneak through behind someone else).
I only have a single car, and sometimes I let my friends park in the space in front of my car if they give me notice, so I generally park at the back of the double space (plus it’s easier for my neighbors who have two cars).
And then some trouble began with a random person and a random car.
Earlier this year, a random car began parking in front of mine on Friday afternoons, meaning I couldn’t go out with my car on Friday nights, annoying, but not the biggest issue when you live super close to the city. This continued nearly every week over about 5 weeks when I didn’t park my car at the front of the bay (which I began doing), but times I planned to leave the space free for friends coming over or whatever, the car appeared again.
I made repeated attempts to stop this behavior by leaving notes, which escalated into leaving print outs of a photo of the car with the license plate clearly visible and an explanation that if it happened again I’d press charges and/or have the vehicle towed.
But the notes were not making any impact…so something had to be done, right?
Well, it happened again, and this time it was still there Saturday afternoon when I had been planning on going away with a group of my mates. My guess is, someone went out on Friday, got intoxicated, and decided to pick up the car “later”, not concerning themselves with the inconvenience it caused anyone else. It clearly hadn’t moved, as my my aggressive note telling them to **** off was still there sitting limply under their wiper blades.
I figured enough was enough, it was time to have the vehicle towed, so I called building management and eventually calling a towing company, who refused to help because the space was on the third floor, and they can’t get any trucks up to that level because of the height and space restrictions.
So what to do next? Well, it’s good to know people who know people.
Ordinarily most people would be pretty much screwed at this point, and I will admit I briefly considered sitting on the hood of the car until the idiot came to pick it up whilst sending my mates on their way without me, but they would have had to work out a new arrangement for transport as one car wouldn’t have cut it.
Fortunately for me however, my parents only live 30 minutes away, and have a garage where I work on one of my cars that’s getting at the tail end of a minor restoration. One of the things I use pretty often is a set of Vehicle Positioning Jacks, to jam my project car right up against the wall of the garage to minimize the space it takes up.
For anyone that doesn’t know, Vehicle Positioning Jacks are basically devices that slot under each wheel, then lift the car up on hydraulics so you can free wheel it in any direction. Whilst I hadn’t originally gone to retrieve them, when I had to take my project car off them, a bright idea came to my head.
So they decided to lean on the folks they knew and get some heavy equipment involved.
None of my mates minded spending an extra hour to screw someone over that had interfered with us, so we grabbed the jacks, and went back, propped the car up, and wheeled it out.
Six guys can easily move around a small hatchback, so we pushed across the level slowly and carefully, to an area where there isn’t parking, but is a load supporting pillar with space enough for a car behind it, in a little section of the garage where it isn’t lit, and is completely out of the way.
Typically there’s a guy on my level that parks a motor bike there, but he isn’t meant to, and I doubted he minded. We dumped it between the pillar and the wall, with the nose pointing towards the wall, I took back my angry note, the jacks, and we left to enjoy our weekend.
The bad parker obviously got the message and hopefully they never returned to park in this lot again.
Bam! That’s how it’s done!
When he came back Monday afternoon after the long weekend the car was still there, which was no real surprise considering there was only about a foot of space for movement between the pillar and car, and another foot or so between the car and the wall.
From the fact the front wheels had changed we’re guessing they did try to get it out, unsuccessfully. It eventually went later in the week, though I’m not exactly sure how they managed it.
I never saw that car again.”
Neighbors like this are really the pits.
I’m glad I haven’t had to deal with anything like this in a while (knock on wood…).
