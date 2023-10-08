‘State-issued prison glasses were the ugliest things I’ve ever seen.’ A Former Inmate Talked About Why Prisoners Aren’t Allowed To Wear Contacts
You learn something new every day, and today I learned that there are some pretty strict rules and regulations when it comes to glasses and eye contacts for prisoners.
A woman named Amanda who served time in prison shared a video on TikTok and talked about her experience behind bars. She said an officer asked the inmates who wore contacts and a bunch of the female inmates raised their hands.
Amanda said, “I kind of held back even though I had contacts, but I wanted to see what was gonna happen.”
Amanda then said that all the inmates who raised their hands were forced to remove their contacts and were given glasses.
She said that most of these women served their sentences without being able to see clearly.
Prisoners who were serving sentences up to a year were able to apply for glasses provided by the state.
She said, “They would go and get an eye exam, which they had to pay for, and they would get these state-issued prison glasses that were the ugliest things I’ve ever seen.”
Amanda said she held on to her contacts for a while but eventually, they became useless.
Amanda said she asked her father to send her a pair of glasses from the outside and he had a custom frame created based on her mugshot.
She said she received the glasses from her father and added, “But other girls, they were completely blind.”
