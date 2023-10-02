‘You don’t wanna do that.’ Woman Takes “Free” Windshield Fluid From The Gas Station And People Thinks It’s A Bad Idea
by Laura Lynott
This motorist is not messing around – she’s looking for any hack to save cash during inflation!
And we kinda admire her hutzpah even if other folks online don’t!
“Why pay for washer fluid when the gas station has it for free?” the woman asks her followers.
But they are quick to respond that why would you take washer at the gas station, when it’s just a few dollars to buy!
But, we are living in inflationary times…
And one woman’s rubbish is another woman’s gold!
“Ah yes, drink up, drink up….” the woman tells her car…. but seriously we don’t think IT can hear.
And others are telling her that she’ll never be able to save up for a new engine (It’s LOUD) by just saving on washer fluid!
Here’s the full clip:
@triscuitz57
it’s just sitting there 🤷♀️ #lifehacks
So what did people think?
Yeah, that stuff isn’t supposed to be for your windshield wiper fluid…
Yeah… this doesn’t seem like a good idea…
Because… yeah, there’s a ton of dirt in that stuff too.
Yuck. Don’t do this.