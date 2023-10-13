The Sphere In Las Vegas Is The World’s Largest LED Screen, Cost $2.3 Billion To Build And Is More Impressive Than People Every Could Have Imagined
I’m talking about The Sphere, a state-of-the-art music arena in Las Vegas that officially opened on September 29, 2023 with a performance by U2.
And this place looks insane!
Lucky for us, every single person on the planet has a camera phone so folks who weren’t able to make it got an insider’s view of the arena’s technological capabilities from people who went to the opening shows.
The Sphere is a circular theater with the world’s largest LED screen that wraps around the entire audience.
Here’s a video from opening night.
Night 1 ✔️ pic.twitter.com/Vlu1pFAjSQ
— Sphere (@SphereVegas) September 30, 2023
Here’s another video from inside The Sphere of U2’s opening weekend.
We’re falling from the sky. @U2 pic.twitter.com/S0am3c5zjv
— Sphere (@SphereVegas) October 1, 2023
Here’s a view of the arena from the outside that shows you how the building can change its appearance.
@realestatefornoobs It’s definitely the coolest new building on the #lasvegasstrip #lasvegassphere #thesphere #u2sphere #realestatehistory #vegasconstruction #msgsphere ♬ original sound – Derek
Here’s another impressive video of the exterior.
@mamontov_artist Wooow! the Las Vegas sphere was stolen?! #msgsphere #lasvegas #lasvegassphere #vegassphere #vfx #cgi #3danimation ♬ оригинальный звук – Mamontov_artist
And here’s another sample of the various backgrounds and experiences the fans got a taste of at the U2 shows.
@screenshothq Replying to @Robert Phillips307 U2 launched their Las Vegas residency in a show that amazed fans with the largest LED screen in the world at the official first concert in the MSG Sphere! The $2.3bn venue made its public debut and is living up to the hype! A-listers like Jon Hamm, Paul McCartney, Jimmy Lovine, Dr. Dre, Dakota Fanning, Elizabeth Banks, Aaron Paul, Bryan Cranston, Josh Duhamel and Jane Seymour were all in attendance to witness the mind-blowing immersive experience on friday night🙌 #msgsphere #lasvegas #lasvegassphere #u2 #concert ♬ Epic Music(863502) – Draganov89
And you better believe that people shared their thoughts about The Sphere online.
This person seems pretty impressed by The Sphere.
Why didn’t I know there was a venue inside? why did I think it was just a stupid expensive billboard? my entire opinion is changed, this rules https://t.co/2jpbnjMww7
— comfy boy (@ihatethiskid) September 30, 2023
Another social media user wants to see Taylor Swift play the arena.
swifties we need to rent this out and sit inside and blast mirrorball inside a mirrorball https://t.co/Qq2oHgj0VQ
— 🪩 eME!rald (@hushmirrorball) October 1, 2023
But some folks were a little overwhelmed by The Sphere.
This person is impressed, but doesn’t think they’ll be going there any time soon.
It’s neat, but that’s too much for my eyes/brain.
— Tiffany A Castagna (@CastagnaTiffany) September 30, 2023
I have a feeling this person isn’t going anywhere near this place.
perfect place to have a panic attack https://t.co/nZRt731qsC
— grace (@gracesftdt) September 30, 2023
And one person thinks The Sphere has a bit of a dystopian vibe.
This is where there going to hold hunger games viewings. https://t.co/qPN8Hki2Ii
— @ImaniBarbarin@disabled.social (@Imani_Barbarin) September 30, 2023
This thing is truly amazing.
I gotta book a flight to Vegas to see it for myself!
