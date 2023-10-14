‘The tape was reviewed, and plain as day, the owner said I was fired.’ Store Owner Threatens To Fire An Employee And Suffers A Massive Financial Consequence
by Trisha Leigh
It seems as if there is a certain kind of manager who thinks they can threaten to fire people over just about anything and assumes that will get them their way.
Unfortunately (for them), many people are figuring out that no job is better than being treated poorly at one, which is exactly what happened here.
OP took a part time job for some extra cash. When someone quit and the manager – who did very little – demanded he take on the extra (and messy) work, OP said no because it wasn’t what he was hired to do.
I was working a 2nd job at our local small grocery and butcher shop, few nights a week to pay for my kids activities. I was hired as a cashier.
The person that did the end of day butcher shop clean-up/sanitizing quit. So instead of hiring someone for clean up, the owners decided that the cashiers could just do it between customers.
The owner sat at their office (watching tv and messing around) and when a customer came in ( door bell would ring) , they would buzz the phone in the butcher area for the cashier to come check them out.
When I came in for my shift at 6pm and was told about the new set up, I told them NO. I was not hired to clean up the butcher area, I was hired to run the register and stock shelves.
His manager said he could do it or he was fired, and went into his office.
The owner then said I would clean the butcher shop or I could consider myself fired and they walked away.
I said Fine, I grabbed my things and left.
OP said fine and left, and it took the manager two hours of no one manning the register to realize he was alone in the store.
Apparently, the owner thought I had given in and was doing the cleaning. So they buzzed the butcher area when customers came in for about 2 hours before someone told them no one was coming to check them out.
The store’s liquor area, cigarettes and scratchers got emptied out.
He called the police and threatened to charge OP with accessory to theft, since a bunch of merchandise walked off while he was gone.
It was 7:30 and I got a screaming phone call from the owner about how he was calling the police and I was going to get arrested.
Yeah, right.
Owner did call the police, and the owner stated he wanted me arrested as an accomplice to the thefts, because I had left.
The cops quickly checked out the security cam footage, though, so the manager had no leg to stand on.
Cops asked me to come to the store, which I did, and I explained that the owner had fired me, so I went home and the CCTV would prove that fact.
The tape was reviewed, and plain as day, the owner said I was fired.
I estimate they lost about $30.000.00.
Oops.
