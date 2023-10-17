‘The union made management recalculate everyone’s pay for the year.’ This Worker Got Revenge After Their Pay Was Docked For Being Two Minutes Late
by Matthew Gilligan
Two minutes isn’t a big deal, is it?
I understand being a stickler for the rules, but docking someone’s pay for only being two minutes late?
Come on!
Read the story below to see how a worker dealt with this situation.
Dock pay for being late by two minutes? Enjoy paying massive overtime.
“I worked in an electricity retailer call centre. It was highly unionised, but the management tracked login times to the minute.
One incredibly ridiculous thing they did was if you were a minute or two late, they would literally dock your pay by that many minutes. It wasn’t really enough for us to really notice, and I’m sure they didn’t actually save any money – I mean, if you were 15 minutes late I could understand not paying but 3 minutes late?
Well, eventually the union discovered what they were doing, and were completely upset that they hadn’t been consulted about this jerk move. This is where their MC comes in.
The union demanded logon and log off times for everyone in the call centre. What management hadn’t counted on was that all of us would often need to wrap up calls and clear the call queue before the call centre could officially close.
This often meant that operators would leave several minutes after their shift. On bad occasions it could be 15-20 minutes delay before they could clock off, but mostly it was only a few minutes.
The union made management recalculate everyone’s pay for the year based on clock on and clock off time. They also pointed out that staying past end of shift triggered penalty rates.
It turns out everyone (and I mean everyone!) had spent more time wrapping up calls at the end of the day than they were late clocking on. Each of us got paid for lost wages, at overtime rates.
It cost them a fortune and they never docked the pay of anyone who was late ever again.”
