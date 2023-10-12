‘There’s a very specific bacteria that thrives in this environment and produces a toxin.’ Food Experts Warns About The Dangers Of Eating Food That’s Been Left Out At Room Temperature
by Matthew Gilligan
This is important folks, so we want you to read closely and pay attention!
A sports dietician named Kyndall Weir posted a video on TikTok and warned people about eating food that has been left out at room temperature for a long time.
Kyndall started her video with a stitch to another video where a woman talked about a news article about a person who passed away after eating pasta that was five days old.
Kyndall said that someone they know said that they had eaten pizza during the course of an entire weekend that had been left out and not refrigerated.
She said, “He just left it out and was eating it all weekend long and then went on to talk about the “Food Danger Zone.”
Kyndall said, “If something is supposed to be refrigerated and it reaches above 40 degrees, bacteria can start to grow. On the other hand, something that is supposed to be hot, like that rice that was cooked, cools down at below 140 degrees Fahrenheit. That is also in the temperature danger zone.”
Kyndall made more videos after this one because she wanted to educate folks about food safety. She said, “While this info lives freely online, I may be the first touch point that someone is hearing this information for the first time, and with that comes a sort of responsibility to provide more.”
Check out the video.
Another TikTok video about the same topic that went viral was posted by Dr. Shazma Mithani.
Dr. Mitani is an emergency medical doctor and she said, “Do not leave starchy food like rice, pasta, or potatoes out at room temperature. There’s a very specific bacteria that thrives in this environment and produces a toxin that is heat stable, meaning that even when you reheat the food, it does not **** that toxin.”
Take a look at her video.
Be safe out there, fam! You don’t want to get sick… or worse!