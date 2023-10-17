‘They have no record of a boot.’ Student Pays To Park But Gets A Boot On Her Car. When She Calls Authorities, They Think It Might Be A Fake.
by Laura Lynott
A student made a TikTok that looks like she’s starring in a scary car lot based thriller, after she got a boot even though she paid to park!
@Hollylynn16 looked pretty freaked out stuck in her car in a car lot, telling her followers a somewhat dramatic tale!
“Y’all this is literally crazy. I come up to my car and it has a boot on it. Apparently I parked in a reserve spot. I pay everyday for reserve parking ’cause I get a discount,” she said.
Holly called up to check just what was going on and was told that “technically” she couldn’t pay daily for reserve and she had to do that monthly!
“I can’t get my student discount by month. I didn’t know any of this,” she said.
She added, “I called the parking authorities about my boot. I was on the phone for two hours. And they have no record of a boot.”
Holly went on to make calls to different numbers but no one had heard of the boot.
She even called the police, who said it might be a fake.
The student then claimed a cop told her to find someone to take the boot off. But Holly said she didn’t want to walk around a garage on her own to do that.
“I’m a 20-year-old girl,” she said. “And I think I might have a fake boot on, why would I just want to wander around. That sounds like a terrible idea.
“So, I’m waiting for the police to come now. And this is literally crazy. I’ve been her for almost three hours now. Wish me luck.”
This was like a movie! And we wanted Holly to get out. So, like the commenters, we’re here for the update!!! Or is it the sequel.
Watch the full clip here:
@hollynne16
Here’s what people thought of the student’s nightmare car lot trip!
And yep, we all need that update!
We’re with this poster, we’d have been speed dialling our loved ones!
Ooooof! That girl was needing a hero, ya’ll.
This is such a wild story!
Hope she’s okay.