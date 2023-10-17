‘They show me literal models.’ Hinge User Reveals Weird Trick To Fool The App To Give You Better Matches: Delete The Attractive People
by Laura Lynott
All’s fair in love and war… but is it?
It seems it might not always be with online dating.
Singleton @Leni_Kravitz told her followers there’s a really weird reverse psychology deal going on over at the Hinge app…
It’s kinda like a virtual treat ’em mean, keep ’em keen…
Leni told her followers: “You basically have to trick Hinge into showing you people you would ever actually be interested in.”
The TikToker said singletons have to “go to your starred section, which is I guess the only place they show you attractive people on that app. And you have to go and X out of all of them, like anybody that they show you that is hot, cool, interesting, in any way. You have to tell Hinge you don’t want any of this.”
“So, you telling Hinge you don’t want these people, then that makes them be like ‘Oh, okay, you don’t want them, we’ll just show you them in your regular feed, then.’
But this is kinda crazy… either the app wants to may you ‘appy, or it doesn’t, right?
The TikToker said: “But, even if that works, why do I have to trick a dating app into helping me? Like, are you my opp, are we at war? I don’t want to have to do all of that.”
We agree, things seem like they should be a LOT simpler in the world of click and go dating!?!
Here’s the full clip:
@leni_kravitz
Maybe our Leni will meet someone in her comments instead? Here the good folk are:
This girl’s like, on that tip…but will she find the perfect partner? Here’s hoping!
Yeah, we don’t get why models are like super attractive, either… cough.
Hmmm could it be an evil genius plan to keep us single, yo!
We’re all looking for love, right?
No harm in doing everything we can to find it.