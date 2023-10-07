October 7, 2023 at 11:36 am

‘They’re typically too stunned to argue back.’ If She Doesn’t Want To Go On A Second Date She Employs This Hilarious First Date Strategy

by Matthew Gilligan

Folks, if you’ve ever experienced a painfully bad first date before in your life, you’re going to want to pay attention to this woman’s video and remember what she did…because you might do the same thing yourself one day.

Her name is Jo and she posted a video on TikTok that went viral in a big way because she shared what she does when she’s on a first date and it’s painfully obvious she’s not interested in a second one.

And it all comes down to the moon…

Jo said first she figures out she’s not interested in a second date and then, “From that realization and on, I spend the rest of the date trying to convince the other person that I don’t think the moon is real.”

The caption to her video reads, “They’re typically too stunned to argue back.”

Let’s take a look at her video.

Here’s how people responded.

One viewer said this actually might backfire…maybe…

Another person shared how they dealt with a horrible date.

And this TikTok user has their own way of making a bad date lose interest.

I don’t know… you could just tell them the truth?

But that wouldn’t be nearly as funny.

And this is very funny.

