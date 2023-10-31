‘This is going to make them abandon your profile’ A Career Strategist Thinks This LinkedIn Feature Might Be Messing Up Your Job Search
by Matthew Gilligan
If you’re currently on the job hunt or you’re thinking about switching jobs in the future, we want you to listen and listen good.
A TikTok user named Michael who is a career strategist posted an informational video on TikTok and talked to viewers about the importance of a person’s headline on their LinkedIn page.
Michael said, “On LinkedIn, I’ve been seeing these posts where people have been applying for jobs for months and haven’t heard anything back, even some of them facing homelessness. And I always go to the profile, and I’m noticing a pattern of those people.”
Michael warned against using a headline that’s too generic and said, “A recruiter is not going to be able to find you. And if they do find you, this is going to make them abandon your profile.”
He then added, “your headline needs to talk about the job that you want.”
Michael also said job seekers should avoid using headlines that are too creative and too personal and he usd “puzzle master extraordinaire” as an example.
Michael then talked about what you SHOULD do to make a good LinkedIn headline.
He said, “First, you put your current role. If you don’t have one, put customer service professional or marketing professional. Then, [put] the industry you want—you might put direct-to-consumer, SAAS, medical, healthcare,—and the last [part] can be a problem you solve, or specific technologies you know.”
Take a look at his video.
