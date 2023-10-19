October 19, 2023 at 2:35 am

‘This is why it’s always chilis over applebees.’ Chili’s Employee Shows That A Ton Of Booze Goes Into The Restaurant’s Margaritas

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@dapperafterdark

Oh, Chili’s, you never let us down, do you?

Of course, they don’t!

And if you like a little bit of booze with your lunch or dinner, you’re going to want to pay attention to this video, because a Chili’s employee was nice enough to post a video on TikTok showing how much booze goes into the restaurant’s margaritas.

The worker’s video is captioned, “This is why your girl gets ***** at Chili’s.”

And he pours and pours and pours tequila into a container to make what is hopefully a HUGE batch of margaritas for customers.

And he wasn’t even done pouring by the time the video ended!

Take a look at the video.

@dapperafterdark

I promise it’s supposed to have that much 🤣 #fypシ #az #bartender #hiwelcometochilis

♬ original sound – Jujuz Vibez

And here’s how people responded.

One person wants more content from Chili’s.

Another individual asked a good question about a certain episode of The Office…

And this person drew a line in the sand…

Anyone want to make a trip to Chili’s?

Let’s see a show of hands…

