‘This is why it’s always chilis over applebees.’ Chili’s Employee Shows That A Ton Of Booze Goes Into The Restaurant’s Margaritas
by Matthew Gilligan
Oh, Chili’s, you never let us down, do you?
Of course, they don’t!
And if you like a little bit of booze with your lunch or dinner, you’re going to want to pay attention to this video, because a Chili’s employee was nice enough to post a video on TikTok showing how much booze goes into the restaurant’s margaritas.
The worker’s video is captioned, “This is why your girl gets ***** at Chili’s.”
And he pours and pours and pours tequila into a container to make what is hopefully a HUGE batch of margaritas for customers.
And he wasn’t even done pouring by the time the video ended!
Take a look at the video.
@dapperafterdark
I promise it’s supposed to have that much 🤣 #fypシ #az #bartender #hiwelcometochilis
