‘Those hosts are thieves.’ A Woman Warned Travelers After She Was Scammed For $2,300 By An Airbnb Host
by Matthew Gilligan
Here’s another BAD story about Airbnb for everyone to chew on.
A woman named Aceyaa posted a video and talked about the awful experience she had at an Airbnb rental that ended up costing her a lot of money.
She said, “I just got scammed out of $2,300 from an Airbnb host and I’m officially done with Airbnb.”
Aceyaa said that she and her sister rented Airbnbs for friends and family members who were visiting Toronto. She said everything went smoothly and she even paid extra to get a later check-out time.
But then things went south in a hurry.
The Airbnb host asked her to start the laundry for the cleaners who were supposed to come after they checked out.
Aceyaa said, “No, that’s not my job. We paid a cleaning fee for a reason.”
But she said that she mopped, cleaned, took out the trash, and took the sheets off the beds.
But she said that she messed up because she didn’t take pictures of the rental before she left.
The host accused Aceyaa of trashing the unit and breaking furniture.
Airbnb ended up taking the side of the host instead of Aceyaa and she said, “That’s how I was just scammed out of $2,300 and I’m never using Airbnb again.”
She also said that her sister who had rented another unit took pictures before she checked out and received a good review.
That’s too bad…
Let’s hope she gets it taken care of!