‘Full time state job and I’m homeless.’ Employee For The State Was Told She Has To Work From Home, But She’s Currently Can’t Afford A Home
by Laura Lynott
This homeless mom has raised awareness of what it’s like to be asked to work from home without a home.
In a heartbreaking video, the young mom, who says she’s worked in a state job for six months, almost broke down in tears.
She said her boss had told her she could work from home one day a week after six months.
But of course, this was a major problem for her….
Because she has no home to work from.
The woman asked her boss did she have to work from home, was it a “requirement,” because “I don’t have a home.”
“I don’t have a place to work from, I can work in the office,” she told her followers.
The state worker added: “How ****** up is that that’s what we all have to deal with right now.”
She said she’d been working in a full-time state job for six months, with benefits, and yet she was still homeless.
Rent was just too high to even get started and provide a safe haven for her family.
“And I don’t believe enough people understand the gravity of the situation. I don’t think people realize where we’re at as a country,” she said.
Almost in tears – she continued to say there’s no reason someone who works full-time for the state shouldn’t have a home in that state.
This video really hurts. How can it not.
Watch the full video here:
@cherrycherry.strawberry
If this is you too, you’re not alone. #workfromhome #alttiktok #homeless #coworkers #sidehustle #tips #photography #adhd #tattoo #branding #workout #america #office
And here’s what people had to say:
Some are really thankful she’s shining a light on this…
And others are pointing out how inflation is ruining everything…
And she answers a question about why this isn’t enough…
It’s tough out there, fam.