‘We stood at the counter for like 30 minutes.’ Hotel Guests Couldn’t Find Staff So They Took Over The Front Desk And Made Themselves Complimentary Breakfast
Sometimes in life, you just have to just jump in the fire and see if you are cut out to do…well, whatever it is that you’re trying for the first time.
And a trio of tourists who were in Nashville on vacation more than rose to the occasion when they showed up at their hotel in the middle of the night and couldn’t find any employees…so they decided to take charge.
The text overlay on the video reads, “When you arrive to the hotel and there is no staff so you now have a new job. We’ve been working for 2 hours.”
The threesome decided to answer phones at the hotel’s front desk and one of them can be heard telling a caller, “we don’t actually work here.”
Later in the video, they decided to serve breakfast to the guests.
And yes, they pulled it off.
Are these folks awesome, or what?!?!
Take a look at the video.
The group posted a second video and gave more background to what happened.
Kenzie, the woman in the group, said,
“We stood at the counter for like 30 minutes before even doing anything. I went back to the office to make sure that no one was asleep at the desk. And they weren’t, so we were just like, okay, what now?”
The group found a maid working at the hotel but she was just as clueless as they were about what was going on. They said they phone rang constantly in the lobby and a customer was pretty angry about her card having a $600 charge that she didn’t know about.
Kenzie said, “So instantly, we’re like, manager mode.”
The group found the phone number of the hotel’s general manager and got in touch with her. It turns out she was out of town on business and had no idea what was going on, either.
In another video, they talked about how they stepped up when duty called to help other customers and to provide guests with food.
Kenzie said, “We saw people were upset and we just wanted to try and fix it in any way that we can. And I think we did a pretty **** good job.”
In the fourth and final video in the series, the travelers explained that an employee finally showed up around 7 or 8 a.m. and the general manager from a nearby Holiday Inn showed up to help.
The group asked if they could just stay at the Holiday Inn instead of the La Quinta Inn and they were given free rooms there.
What a wild story!
