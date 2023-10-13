‘We wanted to give you an interview because of the vibe.’ Woman Says She Got A Job She Was Unqualified For Because She Applied ‘Like A Man’
by Laura Lynott
She just got hired and she wasn’t even qualified for the job!
@kathleen..elizabeth told her followers: “I just got hired for a job that I’m not qualified for. They told me that in the interview, that we need this on your resume and it’s not.'”
The TikToker held up a pen and motioned, telling her followers what the company had said.
‘But we wanted to give you an interview because of the vibe of your resume.’
“And I got that job and they’re gonna train me,” she added.
“So, if you’re not qualified for something, apply anyways,” she said. “The moral of the story. Here’s to applying for jobs like a man.”
The TikToker is referring to studies in recent years that have showed men tend to apply for jobs they aren’t qualified for while women often only apply for positions they’re fully qualified for.
Here’s the full video:
