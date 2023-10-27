‘When the police get behind you.’ Woman Pulls Into Hardee’s Drive-thru To Avoid The Cops And The Employee Sympathizes
by Laura Lynott
This woman pulled into the Hardee’s drive-thru to pull in away from the cops and she was offered a water to keep her calm.
If you didn’t already love Hardee’s, this might just make you want to go there now.
This driver was pulling in away from a cop car and the Hardees’ server thought she was looking for food.
But her reaction was anything but what you might expect.
The server said: “Hello, how can I help you?”. The driver responded: “I ain’t really tryna order. The police had gotten behind me. I had to pull over here.”
The server can’t hear the female driver but then when she repeats it, the worker, completely calmly asks: “You want a water?”.
Seriously, we all need service like this! That worker deserves an award and I hope the driver enjoyed that break!
Here’s the full clip:
@kyawock
When the police get behind you.. 😂 #hardees #foryou #fyp #fck12
Here’s what people thought of this service with a smile!
She is a complete hero!
That’s kind of lovely. The cops are uniting humanity!
Who doesn’t need kindness in a situation like that?
We all need friends like that Hardee’s employee.
Bravo!