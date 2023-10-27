October 27, 2023 at 5:37 am

‘When the police get behind you.’ Woman Pulls Into Hardee’s Drive-thru To Avoid The Cops And The Employee Sympathizes

by Laura Lynott

Source: TikTok/@kyawock

This woman pulled into the Hardee’s drive-thru to pull in away from the cops and she was offered a water to keep her calm.

If you didn’t already love Hardee’s, this might just make you want to go there now.

This driver was pulling in away from a cop car and the Hardees’ server thought she was looking for food.

But her reaction was anything but what you might expect.

The server said: “Hello, how can I help you?”.  The driver responded: “I ain’t really tryna order. The police had gotten behind me. I had to pull over here.”

Source: TikTok/@kyawock

The server can’t hear the female driver but then when she repeats it, the worker, completely calmly asks:  “You want a water?”.

Source: TikTok/@kyawock

Seriously, we all need service like this! That worker deserves an award and I hope the driver enjoyed that break!

Here’s the full clip:

@kyawock

When the police get behind you.. 😂 #hardees #foryou #fyp #fck12

♬ original sound – 🖤

Here’s what people thought of this service with a smile!

She is a complete hero!

That’s kind of lovely. The cops are uniting humanity!

Who doesn’t need kindness in a situation like that?

We all need friends like that Hardee’s employee.

Bravo!

