‘When you get hired, you’re not really hired.’ A Costco Employee Shared What People Need To Know Before They Work There
by Matthew Gilligan
It’s time for another Costco story, ladies and gents!
And this time it comes from a Costco employee named Matt who posted a viral TikTok video about what he thinks people need to know before they work at the superstore.
The first thing Matt said is that Costco workers get drug tested…good to know.
He then added that the store’s workers need to be on time and said, “You have a 3-minute time slot to be there. Your goal is to have perfect attendance.”
Matt then said, “When you get hired, you’re not really hired” because of a 90-day probation period.
Finally, Matt said that employees get a 50-cent raise for every 1,000 hours they work, so full-time workers can expect a pay raise about every six months.
Here’s his video.
@mattfindz
i hope this answers alot of questions🙏 #costco #fyp #jobs #college #work #9to5
And here’s what people had to say.
One person said Costco never hires because their workers never leave.
Another individual loves working there.
And this TikTokker said that it’s not as good as it sounds…
Costco sounds like a pretty decent place to work.
It’s good to recognize a good thing when you have it!