‘What does my hair smell like?’ Woman Receives A Smelly Surprise After A Bar’s Bathroom Ceiling Collapses On Her
by Laura Lynott
This young woman really didn’t expect her hair to literally smell of poop on her night out but that’s exactly what she claims happened.
The TikTocker shared her disgusting experience, saying the bathroom ceiling at a bar she was in, collapsed and she was left rather smelly, as a result.
Yeah, this looks bad.
She said: “I was not allowed to talk to a manager… help!”
What?!
It’s a real shame because she looked so pretty in her lilac top. But her hair looks pretty wet.
She even showed how wet it was on the floor.
That’s a lot of water!
And then she films a segment dancing with friends… when they tell her she smells.
She asked them: “What does my hair smell like?”
One friend responds: “Straight up do do.”
While another responds: “It smells like ****.”
That’s not the type of fragrance a young woman on a night out, wants!
Watch the full clip here:
@graciewm13
No way i can just get knocked out by the ceiling and literally every worker “doesn’t know what i should do”????
Here’s what folks thought of this pungent party night:
Now, that’s just mean!
I’m with this woman.
Well, she did probably need a drink after that!
Poor gal!
I hope she got to talk to that manager!
