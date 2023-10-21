‘You are more than you have become!’ A Disney Employee Shared The Awesome ‘Lion King’ Statue She Received For Her 20th Work Anniversary
Disney really is a magical place!
Even for its employees!
And a woman named Quinn who recently celebrated her 20th anniversary working for Disney World posted a TikTok video and showed viewers how she was rewarded by the company for her years of service.
Quinn received a statue with Simba from The Lion King on it for her anniversary and she read the card for viewers. It reads, “Simba is brave and resourceful, always meeting challenges and looking forward to new opportunities.”
Quinn was obviously emotional when she recorded her TikTok video and the card congratulated Quinn and said that the Disney company will always support the “endless possibilities” that its workers can strive for.
The statue of Simba is engraved with Quinn’s name and the inscription reads, “Recognizing 20 years with the Walt Disney Company.”
Check out her video.
It really is the happiest place on Earth!
Congrats to her for 20 years of service!