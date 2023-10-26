‘You don’t drink? How are we gonna have fun tonight?’ A Man Got Upset With His Date When He Found Out She Doesn’t Drink
by Matthew Gilligan
Why, oh why, do people give other folks a hard time if they find out that they don’t drink?
I’ve never understood that one!
A woman who lives in New York City named Winta posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers what happened when she went on a date with a guy who seemed to be outraged that she doesn’t drink.
She asked for a mocktail in her video and viewers can hear her date saying, “You don’t drink? How are we gonna have fun tonight?”
Hmmm, that’s not a good start.
The man persisted and tried to get Winta to drink a double Long Island Iced Tea and then he wanted to get her to do shots.
I guess this fella couldn’t take a hint.
The man said, “So rude you didn’t tell me that you don’t drink. Kind of wasting my time. I hate going out with someone all the time and not being able to drink.”
Winta told the man he could leave if he wanted to and then he refused to get her an Uber when she asked for one.
The man responded by saying he’d only get her an Uber if she drank booze with him.
Winta finally had enough and decided to leave and her date could be heard saying, “Please don’t leave me.”
I have a feeling there won’t be a second date…
Take a look at her video.
Now let’s see how folks reacted on TikTok.
This person made an excellent point.
Another TikTok user shared what turned them off about this guy.
And one viewer sounds like she’s doing it the right way.
Good luck out there in the dating scene, friends.
Lord knows it ain’t easy.