You Might Be Able To Get Some Free Money if You Used Google Between 2006 And 2013
by Matthew Gilligan
Do you like free money? Of course, you do!
Well, since we’ve established that free money is good, let me share some news with you: if you used Google between October 2006 and September 2013, you’re entitled to some money from the technology behemoth.
The lawsuit brought against Google accused the company of “storing and intentionally, systematically and repeatedly divulging” the search results and histories of people to third parties, which is a violation of privacy laws.
This practice increased the possibility of identity theft. Google still says they did nothing wrong but they need to be more transparent about how and to whom they’re handing over users’ information.
But there is a catch…
According to the administrators behind the Google settlement’s website, you’re only entitled to roughly $7.70.
But that’s better than nothing, right?
Free money is free money, so check out that website and see if you can get in on it!
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · free money, google, internet, law, legal, money, single topic, the internet, top