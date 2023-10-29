‘You’re not getting that much at all.’ Customer Shows Shrinkflation In Action By Comparing Brand Name Deodorants At Walmart
by Laura Lynott
This isn’t what most people would do at their local Walmart – but this TikToker feels he’s providing a public service…
@opitamop9 removes Old Spice and Degree deodorants from Walmart’s shelves and shows there’s less in the packaging than some shoppers might believe.
Removing blocks of deodorant from the packaging, he tells his followers: “I’m gonna show you something really interesting that you’ve never seen. It’s something that you need to know immediately because these companies…”
He continues: “It’s hard to tell how much is actually in a container of yours, right? It’s hard to tell it’s actually full, but we don’t know. So watch this right here.”
He shows the Old Spice packaging is quite full and acknowledges that result is quite good.
But then he removes a Degree deodorant from the shelf and begins to take the deodorant out.
“If I go to the Degree one for example, watch this. “This will shock you. Okay… But also it’s a bit more more to go still though, okay.”
Here’s the first clip…
And then the big reveal… he finally gets to the end of the Degree tube and starts to compare.
Not only is the Old Spice stick fatter, it’s taller.
The guy’s friend says, “So not is this one thinner, you’re not getting that much at all!”
Exactly.
Here’s the second clip…
What did viewers think?
Well, a lot of them thought this guy was wasting their time, but I’ll get to that later.
This guy’s not impressed with putting the deodorants on the store floor.
Yeah it wasn’t the most sanitary trick.
Ugh, it’s true – I wouldn’t want to buy something that had been on the store floor!
Here’s the deal. A lot of products have been reduced in size and that’s called “shrinkflation.” It’s a big trend with brands. Create the same size packaging, put less product in it and charge the same price.
It’s happening everywhere. We’ve covered this story a lot, but you can read three articles about it right now.
In the videos above, you can clearly see that the Degree and Old Spice packages are the same size, but the Old Spice contains 10% more. You’d never know that unless you looked at the ounces on the packaging.
The moral to the story?
Be a smart shopper and always get the most for your money.