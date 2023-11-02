A Former Old Navy Worker Shared A Hack That Makes It Super Simple To Hang Clothes
by Matthew Gilligan
Are y’all ready for a clothes hack?
A former Old Navy worker named Jasmine posted a TikTok video and showed viewers a hack for hanging clothes in a more efficient manner.
Jasmine said “There’s one thing I learned from working at Old Navy as a teenager that I have been able to apply for the rest of my life.”
Jasmine showed viewers how it’s done and she said, “You’ll take your hangers and slide those clothes back down your arm and onto the hanger.”
She added, “So you’re essentially hanging your clothes from the bottom up. That way you don’t have to fight with the neck of your shirts and won’t stretch anything out.”
Jasmine also said, “Working as a teenager sometimes is a bummer. But this helps me hang my clothes way more quickly.”
Check out her technique and check out the video by clicking this link.
Well, it seems like folks are divided on this one!
But, as the saying goes, to each their own!