A Former Old Navy Worker Shared A Hack That Makes It Super Simple To Hang Clothes

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@cinnamonjasmine

Are y’all ready for a clothes hack?

A former Old Navy worker named Jasmine posted a TikTok video and showed viewers a hack for hanging clothes in a more efficient manner.

Jasmine said “There’s one thing I learned from working at Old Navy as a teenager that I have been able to apply for the rest of my life.”

Source: TikTok/@cinnamonjasmine

Jasmine showed viewers how it’s done and she said, “You’ll take your hangers and slide those clothes back down your arm and onto the hanger.”

Source: TikTok/@cinnamonjasmine

She added, “So you’re essentially hanging your clothes from the bottom up. That way you don’t have to fight with the neck of your shirts and won’t stretch anything out.”

Jasmine also said, “Working as a teenager sometimes is a bummer. But this helps me hang my clothes way more quickly.”

Source: TikTok/@cinnamonjasmine

Check out her technique and check out the video by clicking this link.

Here’s how folks reacted.

A TikTok user who worked at Old Navy had never heard of this.

Source: TikTok/@cinnamonjasmine

Another individual said they wish they’d learned this sooner.

Source: TikTok/@cinnamonjasmine

And one viewer was not buying this at all.

Source: TikTok/@cinnamonjasmine

Well, it seems like folks are divided on this one!

But, as the saying goes, to each their own!

The Sifter