A Guy Took Off His Wedding Ring So He Could Lift Weights, But A Woman Thinks He’s Trying To Hit On Her. – ‘I’m blasted with a cascade of liquid.’
by Matthew Gilligan
A lot of folks out there simply need to mind their own business!
And this story from Reddit is a perfect example of what I’m talking about…
The guy who wrote it thinks he messed up royally but you need to check out what he said before you make up your mind.
TIFU by taking my wedding ring off at the gym.
“I have just recently arrived home following this FU.
This guy explained that he’s a family man.
I, a very happily married 36M with a small herd of children have been going to the gym in my little town since November 2022. I always go after getting the kids to bed which generally puts me there around 830pm.
The gym I go to has two rooms. One has cardio equipment (ellipticals, treadmills, bikes etc) the other room has free weights and various other torture devices.
My routine begins the same every time with 9.1-9.5 miles on the bike, which leaves me in a state similar to that of a walrus that has just managed to pull himself onto an iceberg, very wet and breathing heavy.
He wasn’t alone that night at the gym.
This process takes me to about 8:55 pm. I enjoy hitting weights at this time because the gym is often (not always) empty and it leaves me to grunt and groan in peace. Tonight the gym was not empty when I entered the weight room.
Now I mentioned that I have been going to the gym since early November. In that time I have gotten used to the people that do spend time in the gym past 9 and this person was new.
Not a big deal, she had brought her own yoga mat (the ones in the gym are blue and red and this one was tyedyeish) and she had her phone set up on a stand, I assumed she was making a video.
Both of these observations were made as I walked down to my trusty bench to start my bent over rows.
He continued on with his routine.
I grabbed my dumbbells and sat down to continue my ritual and TIFU. I always remove my wedding ring before I lift and tuck it in my right sock for safe keeping.
If I try to wear it, it digs into my hand and makes things most unpleasant. So I start grunting out reps with ol’ righty and just nicely switched to lefty when I feel a tap on my shoulder. So I stopped what I was doing and turned to see new girl standing behindish me sporting a menacing glare and wielding her iPhone.
I popped out my ear bud and asked what was up. The following conversation is as I remember it.
He was in for a big surprise.
Me: Hey, what’s up?
New Girl: You’re disgusting.
Me: Excuse me?
NG: You saw me in here and took off your ring, planning on chatting me up? (This is a little paraphrased, she swore a little too and I wasn’t taking perfect notes)
Me: What?
NG: You’re gross.
Me: Ok.
I proceeded to put my earbuds back in and get to work while she stormed to the other side of the gym and started packing up her stuff. I watched her head for the exit while I was resting between sets.
And this woman wasn’t done with him yet.
Anyway, I’m rowing away and out of nowhere I’m blasted with a cascade of liquid which leads me to drop my dumbbell and spin around to see what’s going on. There’s new girl with her recently emptied pink Yeti bottle screaming at me ( I’m assuming for being gross, it was unclear as I had my buds in still.)
I remove my earbuds so I can understand her and she storms away. I think the highlight of the exchange is that my gym shirt now smells like vodka. Do most people drink at the gym? Am I doing this wrong?
But as least his wife was a good sport.
I’m home, showered and explained why my shirt smells like I’ve had a raging party to my wife.
We’ve both had a good laugh. If I see new girls video on social media I’ll be sure to share it here. I don’t know who she was but it’s a pretty small town so it might pop up.
Cheers.”
Let’s see what folks had to say about this.
One person said he needs to get this woman banned.
Another individual said what we’re all thinking…
One person said she needs to be reported.
This person said she needs to have the book thrown at her.
People really need to mind their own business.
This woman was a total psycho!