‘A new job with a raise and benefits, and no stress!’ His Boss Told Them To “Take a Hard Look” At Himself, So He Maliciously Complied
by Matthew Gilligan
You just need to gain some new perspective!
Has anyone ever told you that before and you knew that they were totally WRONG?
I think most of us have been there and sometimes, all you can do is agree with them.
This worker shared their story on Reddit’s “Malicious Compliance” page.
Boss told me to gain some perspective, so I did and found a new job.
“I worked as a systems administrator for an IT Firm.
I got tired of dealing with abusive and angry clients for 5 years. I got tired of being micromanaged and being exploited. I got tired of being talked down to like i was a child anytime the slightest little mistake was made.
And then came the lecture from the boss…
When my boss learned I was no longer going to work in another market 3 days a week like I originally planned and he had no one else (because no one wanted to deal with the jerks in that market), he spent an hour lecturing me on “taking a long hard look at myself”.
He said that he was concerned about my reliability after refusing to spend 3 hours a day commuting to the other market on top of my work day. “If I can’t rely on you to work in the other market then I just don’t know if you have much of a future with this company. I think you need to take a long hard look at yourself and gain some perspective”.
So they decided that they agreed with him!
You know what, you are absolutely right. 2 weeks later, I found a new job and gave my notice. He BEGGED me to stay, offered me more money, etc. This went on for days.
I said “no thanks, I finally found that perspective you wanted me to find. Boy am I glad I did! A new job with a raise and benefits, and no stress. The only advice you’ve ever given me of value! Good luck to you!”.
And then it was time to part ways forever…I think this was a happy ending for this worker!
He let me go a week into my notice. Started the new job, love my new boss and my coworkers. Its been over a year later, the former boss hired 6 different people to fill my spot, each lasted 1-2 months before they left.
Hmmm, wonder why that is. Maybe he needs to gain some perspective on how to run a company and treat people?”
Bet they didn’t see that coming.
That’s gonna leave a mark!