A Woman Developed A Nasty Cough And Found A Moldy Surprise In The Tumbler She Uses
by Matthew Gilligan
If you have a water bottle that you drink out of on a daily basis (I love my Iron Flask bottle, FYI), you’re going to want to pay attention to this article…because your health might depend on it.
A woman named Ava shared a video and alerted viewers that it would be in their best interest to clean out their Stanley cups…because she said that she found mold growing in hers.
The caption to Ava’s video reads, “Reminder to deep clean under the top rubber part.”
Ava said that she was suffering from “a clogged throat and cough” for a few weeks and she found the mold in her Stanley cup under the cup’s lid flap.
She added that she was unaware she could remove that part of the cup.
Yuck!
Let’s look at her video.
@notavaalfaro
reminder to deep clean under the top rubber part 🙏🏼
Be sure to wash out your water bottles, my friends!
You never know what’s lurking underneath the surface…