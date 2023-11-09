November 9, 2023 at 11:38 am

A Worker Shares Funny Video Showing Her Refusing To Use The Gross, Communal Work Sponge

by Matthew Gilligan

Ah, the communal work sponge…

Handy? Yes.

Convenient? Sure.

Disgusting? Oh yeah.

A person posted a video that showed a communal work sink in an office break room.

And a soggy sponge took center stage…

The text overlay on the video reads, “The day I use the work sponge is the day I give my soul to the devil.”

The person then washed a cup WITHOUT the sponge…

I guess her mind is made up…

Here’s the video.

@uohad

Call me dramatic but I cant trust it 😂 #fyp #work #worklife

♬ original sound – سميرة

And here’s what folks had to say about it.

This reader sticks with paper towels.

Another person thinks this sink is just plain DIRTY.

And this person doesn’t mix with their co-workers.

I, for one, would never use something like that.

But, hey, that’s just me…

