‘Amazon is literally the least secure website.’ Woman Was Wrongfully Charged By Amazon Three Times Per Month. Turns Out It Was Scammers.
by Matthew Gilligan
Amazon…you’re being put on blast yet again!
A woman named Brooke posted a video on TikTok and told viewers that she found multiple fraudulent charges on her Amazon account.
Brooke said, “Let me be your lesson. This apparently happens a lot.”
She told viewers that she was charged $16.15 three times per month over the past year by Amazon Prime.
She began to notice the charges after she became unemployed and she called the charges “alarming.”
Brooke said, “I started to look into it more. I Googled it online and, like, people on Reddit were saying this happened to them.”
She got in touch with Amazon and was shocked to discover that the $16.15 charges weren’t coming from them but from someone who was scamming her, so she got in touch with her bank.
Brooke said that Chase Bank told her, “‘Amazon is literally the least secure website. This happens all of the time.’”
She then told viewers, “Never put your debit card—especially never put your credit card—on your Amazon account.”
Take a look at what she had to say.
Now let’s see how people reacted.
This person will not order from Amazon anymore.
Another individual is afraid to look at the potential charges they might have from Amazon.
And this TikTokker said she needs to make sure that she gets the refunds she’s owed.
Remember to keep an eye on your statements so you can make sure there’s no funny business going on.
You just never know!