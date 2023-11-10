‘An actual horror story.’ Woman Breaks Up With Guy After Meeting His Folks And Finding Out About Their Horribly One-Sided Relationship
by Laura Lynott
Usually meeting the parents can bring a couple closer but that was not the case for this woman, who ran for the hills!
@yellerweller told her followers her ex-boyfriend had told her he dreamed of having a relationship just like his parents. And she thought that was the cutest thing in the world. That was until she actually met this dude’s folks…
She told her followers: “The quickest I ever broke things off with a potential partner was when I realized what he meant when he said, ‘Oh, I want a perfect loving relationship, just like my parents have.’
She added in full dramatic mode: “And let me explain. I had been seeing this guy for like a month, and no red flags, but several times he brought up how he wanted a relationship, just like his parents. He said they were the perfect partners. They were so in love. They sacrificed so much. And they went through so many trials and tribulations to be together. And I was like, Oh, that’s really sweet.”
So far so good.
She continues, “So about a month in, he tells me ‘My mom wants to have you over her dinner.’ And I think, oh, wow, I finally get to meet this amazing couple.”
She continued: “So when we show up the dad’s sitting at the kitchen table, waiting and the mom is doing all the cooking, finishing up and I think okay, so they have more of a traditional relationship, right? That’s fine. But as the night goes on, and we’re getting to know each other, I learned that not only does she do everything around the house, and did all of the childcare for the guy I was dating, as well as all of his siblings growing up, but she was also the sole breadwinner of the home.”
Ermmmm… what?!
By the end, we find out why this guy wants to emulate his dad… and it sounds very eeeeeek.
And yeah… she hightailed it out of that relationship.
Well, Amen sister!
Here’s the full enlightening clip:
@yellerweller
Here’s what people thought of this less than perfect guy:
