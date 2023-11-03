‘Big mistake kid.’ Ice Cream Employee Shows Little Kid He Shouldn’t Have Underestimated His Scooping Skills
by Matthew Gilligan
A lot of parents out there don’t stick to their guns when it comes to disciplining their kiddos and this story should be a cautionary tale to anyone who has little ones running around the house.
Because it’s all about life lessons, friends!
The person who wrote this story on Reddit explained that it all started when they were working a summer job.
Kid underestimates my scooping skills, sorely regrets it.
“Last summer I worked as an ice cream vendor on the beach of my hometown. Best job I ever had. People were nice to me, I got to work on my tan, it payed pretty well, but most importantly, we were allowed to eat the delicious ice cream in our breaks.
Sounds like a great gig…but one day a father an son came in and things took a little turn.
One day, I’m serving a man and his son. The man orders a cone with two scoops for him and a cone with one scoop for the little one. The kid wasn’t happy about that, and said to his dad that he also wanted two scoops. The dad explains that the scoops are pretty big and that one will suffice for him.
I confirm this to help the Dad, even offering to make it extra big. Still, the kid doesn’t budge, instead he starts throwing a tantrum, nearly crying how he wanted two scoops. The dad, clearly not wanting to ruin his vacation mood, gives up and says to the kid he can have two scoops.
But dear old Dad seemed to give in and eventually, the kid got his way…or so he thought…
“However”, he adds, “if you can’t finish your ice cream like I said you wouldn’t, no more TV for you, for the rest of the vacation!”
The kid happily agrees, claiming he could eat a whole tub of ice cream.
Big mistake kid.
Me, being the petty person that I am, wanted to teach this brat a lesson. I proceed by scooping one of the most gigantic scoops I’ve ever scooped in my entire scooping career. I put it on the cone, the kids eyes widen in shock.
This kid didn’t know what was about to hit him!
My scoop goes back for more, I see the kid tremble in disbelief. I scoop the second most gigantic scoop a scooper could scoop, and graciously add it to the first one. I hand the monstrosity I’ve created to the kid, who by now realises he won’t watch tv again this summer.
The dad seemed pretty cool with it, he even tipped me a little which was very rare. All in all a pretty good day.”
Check out how people responded.
One reader was impressed that this was malicious AND wholesome.
Another individual said this wouldn’t be a problem for them.
This reader got a big kick out of this story.
Another person doesn’t think this was going to have the intended ending.
And this Reddit user had their mind blown!
Never doubt an ice cream scooper!
You’ll probably end up regretting it…