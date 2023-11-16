‘Came up on me with the door open…’ Woman Says She Was Almost Kidnapped By A White Van While She Was Out Jogging
We live in a dangerous world and, unfortunately, not everyone out there always has the best intentions.
A woman named Jenn found this out in a scary incident that she documented on TikTok.
Jenn’s video shows a white van that stopped on the side of a street while she was running by herself and she told viewers that the van went around the block after spotting her the first time and came around with the sliding door open, as if someone was going to grab her and pull her inside.
Jenn was out of breath and clearly anxious as she told viewers about what had happened.
She also zoomed in on the license plate of the white van so viewers could clearly make it out.
In the video’s caption, Jenn said that she reported the incident to the police.
@lenderqueen
So this just happened: I was running with my dog and this van pulled up slowly beside us and drove off slowly toward town. I start running home and instead of turning down my street for some reason (thank god) I kept going straight and the same van comes flying around the corner with the rear sliding door open. I jumped the ditch and as I did they slammed the door shut while the van was still moving. This leads me to believe that there was someone in the back of the van as well. I started filming as fast as I could and you can see them coming to a stop in front of me, sitting for a minute then speeding off. *If you watch the video frame by frame from 0:14 to 0:16 you can see the guy in the back seat look back at me right before they speed off. Not a delivery driver.* I called the police and reported it to the State Police. This happened at 2:30 in the afternoon in a neighborhood most people consider to be very safe. The world is a dangerous place and there are some horrible people out there. Keep your head on a swivel because this kind of thing can happen anywhere, to anyone. Also, I’m sorry for the cursing and heavy breathing in the video, I was running and scared. #selfdefense #humantraffickingawareness #publicsafety #womensafety @Killer Bee Tactical
Jenn posted a follow-up video and talked about how she doesn’t think anything will come of this because no crime was actually committed and she added that she thinks this was a rental van because it had Florida plates and this incident happened in Maryland.
@lenderqueen
Heres the full story. Everyone is allowed to feel how they want to. Im just sharing my experience. Id also like to note that my husband is a very supportive, loving man who is taking this seriously for me and for our daughter. Stay safe. #selfdefense #humantraffickingawareness #publicsafety #womensafety #abductionprevention
