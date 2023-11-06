Customer Pranked Subway Store By Having Them Make Six Sandwiches Before He Disappeared
You just got…punk’d!
Well, you didn’t, but some Subway workers did when a mysterious customer came into their store and asked them to make six sandwiches for him…and then he vanished.
A Subway employee named Preston said, “A man just walked into our store and he handed me this paper” with sandwich orders on it.
The man said he would be right back and he left the store.
One of Preston’s co-workers thought he was making an online order, but he explained that they were for a customer who said he’d be back shortly.
But the man was nowhere to be found…
Preston said, “We are 100% positive he came in and pranked us. That is a ****** up… thing to do.”
I guess we can start referring to this guy as the Subway Phantom…
Let’s take a look at the video.
Well, let’s hope that these folks at least got to dig in on these sandwiches.
There are certain perks to restaurant life…